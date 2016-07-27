Kazakhstan to introduce «one stop» principle for export-import operations in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will introduce "one stop" principle for export and import operations in 2017, head of methodology administration of customs sphere Zhanat Shaimov said at a briefing in Astana.

"In 2017 "one stop" principle will be introduced for export and import operations. "One stop" is a component of the information system, which allows to obtain certain permits and licenses from other government agencies on demand of participant in foreign economic activity or public body. In other words, the participant will no longer need to go to all instances, the information system would make it for him by integrating with other subsystems of state bodies ," Zh.Shaimov said.



According to him, the "one stop" mechanism is to provide several components, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



"Firstly, integration of information on licenses and permits issued in the state-base E-licensing, with "One stop for export-import operations" database.

Secondly, full implementation of requirements of "one stop" principle for export-import operations while implementing information systems. Thirdly, organizational and technical integration with "electronic government" payment gateway, with "single automated system" of the Ministry of Agriculture, with "drug supply management system" of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the Ministry of Justice, the National Security Committee and other state bodies," he explained.



Recall, the 38th step of the Plan of the nation "100 concrete steps" stipulates introduction of "one stop" principle at customs procedures, development of electronic declaration system (introduction of an automated customs clearance system of goods), reduction of a number of documents for export and import and the processing time.