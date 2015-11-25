Kazakhstan to introduce pilot version of Subnational Doing Business report in 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A conference on the results of monitoring of reforms implementation in Kazakhstan was held in Almaty. The conference was organized following the improvement of the country's position in the World Bank's Doing Business report.

Senior officials of the Ministry of National Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Deputy Mayor’s Office of Almaty and local executives attended the event.

The representatives of the central executive agencies of the country told about the activity on simplification of the conditions of doing business in Kazakhstan. Among the measures offered was the introduction of a unified network of electronic document flow among the municipal services and application of up-to-date technologies in provision of public services.

According to them, 94% of businessmen submit their tax reporting via internet. “We are planning also to introduce e-declaration of import and export of goods,” Vice Minister of Finance Ardak Tengebayev said.

In 2016 Almaty, Astana, Aktobe, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Shymkent cities will launch Subnational Doing Business report as a pilot project.

Recall that Kazakhstan ranks the 41 st among 189 countries in Doing Business report, having climbed up 12 positions.