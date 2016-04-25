Kazakhstan to introduce visa-free regime for citizens of 34 OECD countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will introduce visa-free regime for citizens of 34 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said Minister for Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev at today's Kazakh-Spanish business forum.

According to his words, 19 countries including Spain have a visa-free regime with Kazakhstan. However, he stressed that Kazakhstan plans to expand the list to 34 OECD countries.

The Minister said that such measures are to be taken in order to attract foreign investment. He emphasized that new mechanisms have been worked out to attract investors, reduce risk, and improve the investment climate of our country in accordance with OECD standards.

Mr. Issekeshev noted that investors help Kazakhstan to change the legislation, particularly in terms of tax and environmental regulation.

"In 2017 Astana will host EXPO-2017 and launch the international financial center of EXPO-town. We offer special laws for investors on the basis of English law," he informed.