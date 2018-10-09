Kazakhstan to join Enactus World Cup 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Student Entrepreneurship Cup ENACTUS WORLD CUP 2018 will be held on October 9-11, 2018 in Silicon Valley, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

The delegation of Kazakhstan consisting of 40 people joined 35 other top university programs representing their countries in the event of 3,500 current and future leaders, business innovators and social entrepreneurs.

The Kazakh delegation includes the winners of national competitions, the team of M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University, the president of Enactus Kazakhstan, Yerzhanova Albina Meirbekovna, as well as businessmen, one of whom is Raimbek Batalov - the chairman of the board of directors of Enactus Kazakhstan.



In addition to the company Raimbek, the partners of the Enactus Kazakhstan program are such large companies as KPMG Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Chevron, Asia Waters with the trade name Water Turan, Mall Aport, Air Astana, LG, Beeline Kazakhstan, Agrarian Credit Corporation, TSSP, Tartip, International Financial Center "Astana" and KMF Demeu.



On October 9-11, San Jose, CA will host three unforgettable days of collaboration, competition and celebration at the Enactus World Cup 2018.

The World Cup is a unique event that takes place every year in different parts of the world: Paris, New York, Singapore, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Kuala Lumpur, Johannesburg, etc. National champions from all over the world participate in the world championship.



In addition to competitions, the event will include a cultural fair, where delegations will be able to showcase the culture and traditions of their people, as well as the World Project Fair - a world exhibition of projects.



Well-known global companies such as Walmart, Microsoft and others are partners of Enactus. They actively support the development of this program and evaluate the student business at the Enactus World Cup.



Enactus is an international non-profit organization that brings together students, academic and business leaders.



Together they use an entrepreneurial approach to improve the quality and standard of living of people in need. With the support of teachers and business leaders, Enactus students create and implement projects around the world. The experience gained in the implementation of projects not only transforms lives, but also helps students become true leaders.



The development of student entrepreneurship enables active involvement of young people in socio-economic life and opens the way to small and medium businesses.



Currently, there are more than 70,000 active students from Enactus working under the common motto - WE all win! Famous world universities participate in annual national and world cups.



The top leaders of well-known international companies will be the jury: KPMG, Walmart, Microsoft, Henkel, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Ford Motor Company, HSBC, UMB Bank, Danone, Nestle, BIC, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company.

