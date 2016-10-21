  • kz
    Kazakhstan to join OECD Investment Committee

    07:55, 21 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will join the OECD Investment Committee, according to Vice Minister of Investments and Development Yerlan Khairov.

    "This is our victory! After the presentation of the preliminary review of Kazakhstan's investment policy, the OECD Investment Committee took a decision to recommend the OECD Council to invite Kazakhstan to join the Committee and the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. This proves that our investment climate meets the requirements of this organization," Khairov posted in his Facebook account.

    According to him, it took 5 years to be allowed to join  the Committee. At the Presidential instruction, the Government has done great job to improve the country's investment climate, the Vice Minister highlighted.

    Established in 1961, the OECD unites today 35 countries including Germany, Great Britain, France, U.S.A., Japan and Australia. The OECD countries produce 60% of the global GDP .

