Kazakhstan to join V SCO and BRICS Regions Forum on Small and Medium Business

UFA. KAZINFORM - The V Forum of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of the SCO and BRICS Regions kick off on Thursday in Ufa, Bashkortostan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event, which will be held at «Toratau» congress hall on September 26-27 the current year, will be attended by representatives of government bodies, expert and business communities from 30 countries.

The forum attendees will discuss the issues of development and support of small and medium-sized businesses, barrier-free cooperation, strengthening the position of export-oriented enterprises (logistics, certification and customs procedures).

In addition, the event will consider the issues of tourism development, visa and transfer control. The delegates will touch upon urgent problems of youth entrepreneurship and the introduction of new digital technologies. Particular attention will be paid to acquaintance with the most successful projects of small and medium-sized enterprises of the SCO and BRICS countries.

The Forum is organized by the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan, the State Committee of the Republic of Bashkortostan on Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Bashkortostan.