Kazakhstan to launch 14 new trains prior to EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 passenger trains routs will be launched in Kazakhstan this summer prior to EXPO-2017 making their total number 58. This was reported by the representative of the Department of Information Support of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Meruert Ibraeva at a briefing in the CCS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This summer, within the framework of EXPO-2017, about 14 new passenger train routs will be launched. They are: "Astana-Shymkent", "Astana-Mangyshla", "Astana-Atyrau", "Astana-Uralsk", "Shymkent-Astana", "Mangyshlak-Astana", "Uralsk-Astana", "Kostanay-Astana" , "Dzhambul-Astana", "Astana-Almaty-Astana", "Karaganda-Astana", "Atyrau-Astana", "Kokshetau-Astana-Prigorodnoye" and "Atbasar-Astana-Prigorodnoye". Thus, the number of trains routs will increase from 44 to 58", Ms. Ibraeva said.

The speaker also recalled that another new route to Tashkent has already been launched on March 22.