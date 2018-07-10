Kazakhstan to launch coalbed methane exploration and production

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Satbayev University and ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC have founded a joint enterprise to realize a coal-bed methane exploration and production project at the Karaganda coal basin.

Coalbed methane (CBM or coal-bed methane), coalbed gas, coal seam gas (CSG), or coal-mine methane (CMM) is a form of natural gas extracted from coal beds. As the international experts' forecast reads, the coalbed methane reserves of the Karaganda coal basin up to the depth of 1,500 m may be quite considerable.



The sides will also implement innovation projects aimed at improving the region's ecological situation, training of skilled workers, information technologies and industrial safety enforcement.



The project is to be fulfilled pursuant to the task of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to transfer to green economy and develop a new energy sector for coalbed methane exploration and production in Karaganda region.



Development of joint business between the world's industrial company and national scientific and research technical university is a significant event in the history of independent Kazakhstan.