Kazakhstan to launch fashion online store (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new online store lenazh.kz selling pieces by Kazakhstani fashion designers is expected to be launched this year.

According to general director of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty Ms Zhanel Bertayeva, the new online store will cater to every taste and all price ranges and will be available for Kazakhstani fashionistas and customers outside Kazakhstan. The project is likely to be launched this December. At a press conference on Thursday Ms Bertayeva also reminded that the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty will kick off at Almaty Towers on November 6. Participating in the three-day event will be such fashion designers as Leonid Zherebtsov, Dinara Nurlan, Madina Narbayeva and many others. Kazakhstani designer Saken Zhakssybayev will make his MBFA debut by presenting a new Z15 collection on November 6. Japanese fashion designer Motonari Ono is to headline this year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty.