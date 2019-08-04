Kazakhstan to launch fire-resistant construction materials manufacturing

BAKU. KAZINFORM The manufacturing of new construction materials, including blocks, panels and bricks will be launched on the territory of Saryarka special economic zone in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region, the press office of region’s akimat (administrative center) told Trend.

As thesource in akimat stated, the project belongs to Termo Form Company. Theestimated capacity of the manufacturing will equal 1,800 tons of fire-resistantproduct a year, Trend reports.

«Currentlythe commissioning work was already finished, the certification of the productis underway,» the source said.

Furthermore,the manufacturing is to be launched in 3Q2019. Following the launch 15 new workplaces will be created.

SaryarkaSpecial Economic Zone (SEZ) is a part of the territory of Kazakhstan withprecisely defined boundaries, on which a legal regime of a special economiczone is applied for the implementation of priority activities.