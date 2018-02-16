Kazakhstan to launch Kazakh music online radio for international audience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Online radio of Kazakh music for foreign listenership will be launched in Kazakhstan, announced Aida Balayeva, the Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakh President's Executive Office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have developed and are launching the project of "Dala Sazy" online radio that will broadcast Kazakh music of various genres and provide interviews with well-known contemporary composers and performers nationally and internationally. To that end, there will be English content," she told a meeting of the National Commission for the Implementation of the Spiritual Modernization Program (Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to her, with a view to promote national music, "Dala Tunes" Project was implemented. It is an Internet resource that provides digital access to the best Kazakh music. In 2017, 13,000 musical compositions, over 1,200 notes and 1,700 chords were uploaded.

In her speech, Head of the Working Group on "Modern Kazakh Culture in Global World" Project Aida Balayeva also informed of the launch of "Theater Laboratory" and "Literature Belt" projects.

"Theater Laboratory, as a unified creative team of young performing artists from all regions of the country, will contribute to the realization of creative potential, improve acting skills and let regional actors act in plays and performances under world's famous directors and stage managers," she said.

Moreover, Aida Balayeva mentioned the Biennale of Contemporary Art scheduled for July 2018

"To develop Astana's status as the cultural center, we are working on hosting the Astana Biennale of Contemporary Art in July this year. In addition to the exchange of experience between artists and curators, this format will also allow for dialogue and integration of different cultures in the single artistic area," Ms. Balayeva clarified.

She says that well-known art experts are currently assessing the works that will later be included in the catalog of the fine arts of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, in 2018, opera and ballet productions, museum exhibitions, andmusical ensembles will tour such as Italy, France, the UK, Spain, etc.

In addition, Aida Balayeva announced that digitization of museum collections at national and regional levels is underway. The Kasteyev State Art Museum and the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan have digitized up to 13,700 and 39,602 items, respectively.