Kazakhstan to launch Mi-8/17 helicopter assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov announced Monday an assembly of Mi- 8/17 helicopters is set to be launched in Almaty region this year, Kazinform reports.

"We are planning to launch the SKD assembly of Mi- 8/17 helicopters at the Almaty aircraft repair plant. This year we will commence the first phase of the assembly," Minister Atamkulov told participants of the Government hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.



He added that Mi-8/17 is a tried and true aircraft used for multiple purposes.



Atamkulov also said up to ten front-line aircrafts and four military transport aircrafts are to be repaired at the Almaty aircraft repair plant this year.