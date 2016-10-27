Kazakhstan to launch new flights ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is negotiating the launch of new flights with international air lines ahead of the EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Vice Minister for Investment and Development Berik Kamaliyev.

According to Vice Minister Kamaliyev, Kazakhstan has already negotiated and agreed the launch of new flights with a Finnish, a Polish and a Hungarian air companies. "We are planning to resume flights with Austrian and Czech companies. Chinese Air China will operate flights as well," said the Vice Minister, adding that new international flights linking Almaty with Xian and Tehran are also in the works.



"Presently, flights from Astana are operated in five directions: Frankfurt, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Seoul. There are also direct flights to Vienna, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Istanbul, Urumqi and other cities. Flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New York will be launched in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively," he added.