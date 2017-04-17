Kazakhstan to launch radar satellite

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to replace KazSat-2 and launch a radar satellite, according to Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Marat Nurguzhin, who said it at the roundtable meeting on "Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan: Traditions of Winners. History and Modernity."

“We have a plan of replacement of satellites. Each satellite has its own service life. By 2023, we will have to replace KazSat-2. Besides, we have the Earth remote sensing system. We are planning to discuss the opportunity of launching all-weather radar satellite which will work round the clock,” M.Nurguzhin said.

According to him, the Ministry is currently discussing an investment project on replacement of KazSat-2 satellite with KazSat-2-P. The cost of KazSat-2-P is unknown.

He added that the launch pad and assembly-testing complex at Baikonur cosmodrome will be transferred to Baiterek enterprise.

The rockets for Baiterek complex will be supplied from the Russian Federation. Their launch is scheduled approximately for year 2024, although the implementation of the project may be accelerated.