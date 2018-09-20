  • kz
    Kazakhstan to launch state bodies' integrated site

    22:41, 20 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan is expected to launch the integrated site of state bodies next year," Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev said.

    "The Ministry has set to develop the integrated site of all state agencies. There are many internet resources of state bodies that duplicate the same information concerning the country, state symbols, etc. That's why we propose to try this approach. It will let save budgetary funds. The state bodies will provide content for the site," the Minister told the meeting of the Human Rights Commission under the Kazakh President.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan adopts the practice of Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand. It will let users find necessary information at one resource. Thereat, development of the integrated site will let reduce almost twofold expenses annually allocated for the development and maintenance of information resources and provide unification of information posted currently by state agencies on their official internet resources.

