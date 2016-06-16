  • kz
    Kazakhstan to launch three new highways by yearend

    12:14, 16 June 2016
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is going to launch three new highways by the end of the year. These will be Astana-Temirtau, Almaty-Taldykorgan and Almaty-Khorgos motor roads,according to S.Barmakov, an official from the Ministry of Investments and Development.

    These four-lane highways (six-lane in some sections) will be accomplished soon and will be launched approximately in November-December 2016, he says.

    1,111 km of roads are under construction now in Kazakhstan. 420 km of them will be finished by the end of the year.  

