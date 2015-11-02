  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to launch unified database of orphaned children in 2017

    18:04, 02 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017 Kazakhstan will have a unified database of orphaned children, member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, Director of ‘Bauyrzhan' Charity Fund Zhuldyz Omarbekova told a press conference in Astana today.

    According to her, the test version of the project has already been launched in Astana. The novelty is expected to simplify adoption process, she added.

    Tags:
    Social support News Other Governmental Authorities Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!