Kazakhstan to launch unique horseback riding expedition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC and QazaqGeography launch a week-long horseback riding expedition across Kazakhstan.

"Horse riding tours gain popularity in Kazakhstan. There are some successful tours in Almaty to Kolsay Lakes, Ketmene and Assy. It is planned to promote horseback riding tours in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions," deputy CEO of Kazakh Tourism Kairat Sadvakassov told the press conference.



The expedition starts on June 21 in the capital of Kazakhstan to end at Lake Zhassybai in Bayanauyl, Pavlodar region. Its goal is to promote horseback riding and horseback tours in Kazakhstan. The tour will run through the most interesting sights.

As stated there, the bright video and footage clips will be available upon completion of the tour.