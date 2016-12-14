Kazakhstan to let Israel to run medical clinics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ready to place a number of medical clinics in management of Israeli organizations. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made such a proposal in the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Akorda today.

"Israel is in the lead in the field of health care. Thousands of Kazakhstan doctors, nurses underwent specialization and training in your country", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

Every year Israeli specialists provide about 30 master classes at the medical centers of Kazakhstan. "Your doctors like our clinics and we should expand this cooperation. We are ready to consider the possibility to let Israeli organizations to run a number of our clinics. The important arrangements which we have reached are excellent point of our cooperation. Thank you for your support", - Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.