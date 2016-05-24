Kazakhstan to maintain its leading position in uranium mining, Kanat Bozumbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Kazakhstan plans to produce more than 24 tons of uranium and maintain global leadership in this industry, said Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev during the reporting meeting to the public council of the fuel and energy complex and environment.

He stressed that the volume of uranium production in January - March the current year amounted to 6 thousand tons. In 2016 the country plans to produce 24 080 tons.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan holds the leading position in the global uranium market as our share is 40%.

According to him it is necessary to be engaged in the conversion of uranium enrichment, production of fuel assemblies and fuel for nuclear reactors.