Kazakhstan to make 2mln medical masks a day starting next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to churn out up to 2 million medical masks a day in 2021, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There are plans to scale up pharmaceutical production by 2.5fold from KZT92bn to KZT230bn as well as exports by 3fold from $58mln to $174mln.

While addressing the government session, Mr Atamkulov said that by the first quarter of the next year production of disposable medical masks would rise by 2fold and reach 2 million masks a day. As for protective suits, there will be a 2 time rise as up to 1 million suits are set to be produced a month. Production of medical gloves is said to be increased to 530 thousand pairs a day by the end of the year.

According to the ministry, so as to increase quality and battle the shadow economy a project is to be piloted to label and track pharmaceuticals. It is also said that more items are now subject to mandatory labeling and that its implementation steps and alternatives are to be identified.