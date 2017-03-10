Kazakhstan to mark 25th anniversary of state symbols

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several festive events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the state symbols of Kazakhstan will be held in 2017.

This was announced during a session of the Republican Commission for State Symbols chaired by Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform reports.

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport Kuatzhan Ualiyev later on remarked that it is early to say what namely events will be organized as part of celebration of the jubilee date.

Meanwhile, Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that this year all central and local executive authorities must do a consistent work on state symbols popularization.

It should be reminded that the session reviewed a proposal by Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense to establish a ministerial 1st and 2nd class Yel Qorghany awar for military servicemen who distinguished themselves.