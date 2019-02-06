  • kz
    Kazakhstan to meet 80% of its jet fuel demand

    17:16, 06 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to boost jet fuel production and meet 80% of its demand, according to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

    "In 2018, 63-65% of jet fuel in Kazakhstan was produced by domestic oil refineries. This year, we request to supply about 850-900 thousand tons of fuel. The Ministry of Energy confirms that domestic enterprises will meet 80% of our need," said the Minister at a press conference in the Government.

    "The reconstruction of oil refineries gives its results today. Our three oil processing plants produced much more fuel compared to 2017," he noted.

    Industry
