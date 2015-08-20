Kazakhstan to move to tenge floating rate since Aug 20 - PM Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan let the national currency Tenge float freely since 20 August 2015. Prime Minister Karim Massimov said it at the Government's telephone conference today.

"The new economic policy of the country amid fundamental negative changes in the global economy requires the adoption of a new monetary policy for ensuring a balance between the economic growth and stability of prices. In this regards, the Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan took a decision to set to the implementation of a new economic policy since August 20. This policy will be based on inflation targeting and transition to free floating of the exchange rate," the Prime Minister concluded.