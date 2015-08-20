  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to move to tenge floating rate since Aug 20 - PM Massimov

    09:37, 20 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan let the national currency Tenge float freely since 20 August 2015. Prime Minister Karim Massimov said it at the Government's telephone conference today.

    "The new economic policy of the country amid fundamental negative changes in the global economy requires the adoption of a new monetary policy for ensuring a balance between the economic growth and stability of prices. In this regards, the Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan took a decision to set to the implementation of a new economic policy since August 20. This policy will be based on inflation targeting and transition to free floating of the exchange rate," the Prime Minister concluded.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government New Economic Policy 2015 News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!