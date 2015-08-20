Kazakhstan to move to the American model of rehabilitation and improvement of enterprises - National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to move to the American model of rehabilitation and improvement of enterprises, this has been announced by Yerbolat Dossayev, National Economy Minister at a press conference in CCS.

According to the Minister, Kazakhstan intends to domesticate the US model of rehabilitation of enterprises. Today the Government has an intention to liquidate and sale assets. As practice shows, it is very important for business. Mr. Dossayev informed that the transition to the American model of rehabilitation and improvement of enterprises is included in the number of system measures of the Government's economic policy.