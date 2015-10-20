Kazakhstan to name its Turkvizyon-2015 participant on Nov 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will select their participant for Turkvizyon 2015 on November 6 in Astana.

Kazakhstan has made an open call for submissions for this year's competition which will see Kazakhstan as the reigning winners of the Turkvizyon Song Contest. The rules for singers and submissions are as follows:

• The Contestant must be over 18 years of age • The song must be a professional modern song • The song must be performed in Kazakh • The song must not have been previously released • The song must be written specifically for Turkvizyon

The national final will be held in Kazakh capital, Astana at the Palace of Peace and Accord. The winner of the Kazakh selection will be chosen by a jury and televoting.

Source: http://eurovoix-world.com/