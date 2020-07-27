  • kz
    Kazakhstan to offer COVID-19 survivors treatment at health resorts

    15:51, 27 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan, coronavirus survivors are to be offered treatment at local sanatoriums and health resorts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Social Health Insurance Fund has agreed on providing rehabilitation to those affected by the COVID-19 virus starting August, according to the Fund's Board Chairman Bolat Tokezhanov. He also said that medical rehabilitation treatment had shrunk by half in the country.

    The Fund and the Health Ministry are working on ways to rehabilitate those affected by the virus as both have sanatoriums, rehab centers, and health resorts at their disposal. The idea has also been backed by the Association of Sanatoriums and Resorts, Tokezhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday.

    According to the Fund's review, demand for rehabilitation treatment is high among the population.

    Notably, Kazakhstan is planning to resume planned medical treatment starting August 1.


