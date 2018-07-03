Kazakhstan to offer foreigners job opportunities for IT ideas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan plans to award grants, offer job opportunities and housing for gifted foreigners for the development of ideas and positioning them as Kazakhstan's product," Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev told Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR 2018).





He also stressed that Kazakhstan changes its migration policy and is ready to accept high-end professionals along with investors and train specialists involving local personnel.



"We talked about digitalization... it is crucial to date the youth working in this sphere should become open and interact with counterparts. We have equipped the International IT Startup Hub based in the territory of EXPO 2017. We will launch it soon. We create conditions for ambitious youth to work in Kazakhstan. We will offer grants, workplaces and housing. The key is that the youth should bring their ideas to Kazakhstan and translate them into reality as Kazakhstan's product," the PM stressed.