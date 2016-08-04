Kazakhstan to offer over 100 grants to students from 8 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to offer over 100 educational grants to foreign students under international agreements.

Gulzat Kubenova, acting director of the Higher and Postgraduate Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, said Thursday Kazakhstan was planning to offer educational grants to foreign students from 8 countries in 2016.



"As per the international agreements, this year Kazakhstan will offer over 90 educational grants to Tajikistan, 4 grants - Kyrgyzstan, 20 grants - China, 1 grant - Mongolia, 1 grant - Ukraine, 3 grants - Belarus, 1 grant - Egypt and 46 grants - Afghanistan," Kubenova announced at the sitting of the Republic Commission for awarding educational grants.