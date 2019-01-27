Kazakhstan to open 10 more trade missions abroad - Minister Kassymbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks the 50th among the world's largest exporting countries, according to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek says.

"119 countries of the world consume the products manufactured in Kazakhstan. The key markets for us are China, Central Asia, EAEU and EU countries. As per preliminary data, in 11 months of 2018, domestic products export increased by 26.4% and made $54.7bn. The share Kazakhstani export at the EU markets is 52%, at Chinese market is 10%, at the EAEU market is 10% and at the Central Asian market is 5%," the Minister posted on his Facebook account.



He noted that Kazakhstan is a leading country in supply of uranium, copper, titanium, ferroalloys, yellow phosphorus, flour, cotton oil, wheat and flax seeds. One third of the products exported abroad falls on non-primary sector of economy.



"In 11 months of 2018, we observed 28% growth in Kazakhstani products supply to the Central Asian countries. The cumulative volume of exports to these countries made $2.6bn. We have recently exported the first batch of 30 home-made micro-buses to Tajikistan. In total, Hyundai TransCom Kazakhstan plans to export 300 buses to Dushanbe. Last year, Kazakhstan signed a contract with Afghanistan on supply of home-produced rail tracks. At the President's instruction, a package of measures will be launched to increase non-primary exports. 500bn tenge will be envisaged for financial and service support measures in 2019-2021," the Minister adds.



According to Zhenis Kassymbek, one of the key tools of Kazakhstan's exports promotion will be the establishment of a wide range of trade missions.



"In 2019, we plan to additionally open 10 trade missions in Russia, China and CA countries. The trade missions will let us settle the problems in overcoming administrative and trade obstacles and will help expand the range of promising buyers and set effective routes of supply. These measures are aimed at increasing the share of non-primary exports in the country's total exports," he added.