Kazakhstan to open 10 trade missions abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will open ten trade missions abroad in 2019, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Kairbek Uskenbayev says.

"This year we have opened our trade mission at Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber to help our exporters in Novosibirsk. In 2019, we plan to open ten more trade missions in Russia (Kazan, Moscow and Yekaterinburg), Uzbekistan (Tashkent), the UAE, Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek) and Belarus (Minsk)," the Vice Minister said.



According to him, 500 billion tenge will be spent on concessional lending, pre-export financing and provision of state guarantees in the nearest three years.



"Kazakhstan plans to increase export potential of non-primary sector 1.5 times in the nearest three years. Compared to 2016, in 2017 the country's export potential rose by 31% and made $48.3 billion. In January-September 2018, these figures made 28% and $44 billion, respectively," Uskenbayev says.



EAEU and EU countries are the key sale markets for Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan exports over 800 items of goods to 113 countries of the world. More than 46 new commodity items have been added in recent years, he said and added that 25 export-oriented investment projects will be implemented next year.