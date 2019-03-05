Kazakhstan to open 1st veterinary services and education centre

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The country's first veterinary services and education centre will open in Akmola region, Kazinform reports quoting deputy governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev.



The Akmola region dairy cluster and Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Akmola region and Ukraine's Dairy Global Experts signed in Ukraine an agreement on the foundation of Kazakhstan's first veterinary services and education centre. It will start its work this March to render integrated veterinary services up to European standards to the dairy cluster participants, the Facebook account of Marat Igaliyev reads.

The integrated education centre will be also opened there later.



The Akmola region diary cluster was founded this February. The association unites dairy producers and processors in order to boost dairy farming sustainable development.