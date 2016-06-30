Kazakhstan to open 4 academies for promising young footballers by 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four specialized academies for young footballers aged 14-18 will be opened in Kazakhstan in three upcoming years.

In next three years we will create four regional football academies in northern, southern, western and eastern Kazakhstan. There are plans to increase the number of academies up to 16 by 2026, so that each region will have its own academy. Up to 5,000 promising footballers will attend these academies in ten years," interim Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Yerkebulan Khassenov said on Thursday.



In his words, the regional academies will help develop the right system of training of professional players. These academies will select talented youngsters aged 14-18 and offer them accommodation, free meals, trainings and more.



Presently, nearly 40,000 children go in for football in Kazakhstan.