Kazakhstan to open air space for foreign carriers during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to open its air space to foreign air carriers during the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from ch-aviation.com.

CSA Czech Airlines (OK, Prague), Finnair (AY, Helsinki Vantaa) and Austrian Airlines (OS, Vienna) have already confirmed they will resume flights to Kazakhstan. Negotiations between Kazakhstan and LOT Polish Airlines (LO, Warsaw Chopin) and Wizz Air (W6, Budapest) are still underway.



Berik Kamaliyev, Vice Minister for Investment and Development, said Kazakhstan considers the EXPO event as a chance ‘to attract foreign carriers and use the experience as a basis for future policy and route development'.



Recall that the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will run in the Kazakh capital Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.