Kazakhstan to open children's archeological camp

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region plans to open an archeological camp for children under the Kazakh President's program Seven Facets of the Great Steppe, Kazinform reports.

One of the proposed projects of the local history museum is to unveil an Archeologist youth camp.



"We have proposed several projects. We also suggest opening a special archeological camp for children. They will take part in archeological excavations in the territory of medieval cities of Syganak and Zhankent for 20 days. Besides, they will meet with scientists and join expeditions and excursions to the sacred places," representative of the regional museum Askhat Sailau said.



Besides, the local history museum is implementing A journey to the sacred places of Kyzylorda region under the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan project. About 400 children visited historical and cultural, architectural monuments of the region under the program.