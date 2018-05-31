Kazakhstan to open first ever Paralympic Training Centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "A new world-class Paralympic Training Centre will open its doors in a month in Astana under the Tugan Zher (Motherland) special project. It is the first intra-CIS Paralympic Training Centre for people with special needs," Astana Mayor Asset Isekeshev told a press conference on realization of Rukhani Janghyru program in Astana.

"Development and promotion of mass sport is a priority of Astana administration. We have developed a special program. 288,000 of Astana residents go in for sport regularly. And their number keeps on growing. We elaborated a program for the construction of sport facilities in all districts of the capital city. You will see soon the first results. We also hold various championships and tournaments involving families, children, and youth. The new season of weekly Sunday workouts with professional coaches started on May 27 in Astana. The workouts are held in the morning and evening at five parks of Astana," the mayor added.

"Astana is turning out to be one of the sport centres in the Eurasian space. Last year we held 600 mass sports events, including the SCO marathon, Astana marathon and duathlon, the week of hockey stars and world champions. Astana is to be the first among CIS member states to host Ironman triathlon this summer. It will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from 30 countries of the world. The Astana businessmen built a triathlon park. It is noteworthy, a triathlon academy will be built in 2018," the mayor concluded.

