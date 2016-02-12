Kazakhstan to open major transport corridor by year-end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will open the Western Europe-Western China transport corridor in 2016, Kazakh national company KazAvtoZhol said in a message Feb. 11.

The length of the corridor is projected to be 2,787 kilometers, a 2,452-kilometer part of which will be reconstructed.

The main part of the corridor is funded by international financial institutions, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Western Europe-Western China corridor will reduce the time of cargo transportation from China to Europe, and back, by eight to nine days, trend.az reports.