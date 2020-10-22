  • kz
    Kazakhstan to open new rehabilitation centres

    17:10, 22 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «10 regions will unveil new rehabilitation centres,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

    The Government is taking all measures to expand the network of disabled children’s rehabilitation services.

    As the PM noted it is planned arrange small and medium rehabilitation centres at the primary health care facilities until 2023.

    Children’s rehabilitation centres will open in 7 regions, such as Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Nur-Sultan, and an early intervention centre in Turkestan region.

    Notably, 2020-2025 state healthcare development program provides for opening children’s rehabilitation centres in 10 regions.


