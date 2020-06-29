  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to open new TV channels

    12:00, 29 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to open two new TV channels such as Abai TV and Al Farabi,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

    Abai TV will be launched tomorrow, June 30. It is a part of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation. It is purposed to disseminate Kazakh culture rich heritage. Al Farabi will kick off by Khabar Agency by the beginning of the new academic year. It is expected to become an educational platform for children and youth aged 6-18.

    Besides, this year Kazakhstan plans to make 42 TV serials. It is planned to launch interesting projects on family values, volunteers, series to raise image of teachers, doctors, police, and to promote healthy lifestyle.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!