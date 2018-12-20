Kazakhstan to open scientific agricultural innovation centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Entrepreneurs of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will focus next year on five key trends, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Leonid Prokopenko said.

"The first direction is realization of the agro-industrial complex potential, development of a scientific agricultural innovation centre, involving competent Kazakhstan's and foreign experts. Secondly, the Association pays great attention to supporting young entrepreneurs and promoting rural entrepreneurship. Thirdly, it is the development of import substitution and cooperation. The fourth task is transfer of technologies and competencies, attraction of the latest technologies. The fifth is the development of green economy suggesting promotion and support of the projects aimed at rational use of natural resources," he resumed.



As stated there, the will centre be founded in Astana.