  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to open scientific agricultural innovation centre

    14:44, 20 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Entrepreneurs of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will focus next year on five key trends, deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Leonid Prokopenko said.

    "The first direction is realization of the agro-industrial complex potential, development of a scientific agricultural innovation centre, involving competent Kazakhstan's and foreign experts. Secondly, the Association pays great attention to supporting young entrepreneurs and promoting rural entrepreneurship. Thirdly, it is the development of import substitution and cooperation. The fourth task is transfer of technologies and competencies, attraction of the latest technologies. The fifth is the development of green economy suggesting promotion and support of the projects aimed at rational use of natural resources," he resumed.


    As stated there, the  will centre be founded in Astana.

    Tags:
    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Small and medium-sized business Five Social Initiatives Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!