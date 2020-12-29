  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to operate int'l flights to 12 countries on New Year holidays

    11:15, 29 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry releases the flight schedules for New Year holidays between December 30 - January 5, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    International flights will be performed to 12 countries of the world. 54 flights will be operated at large, namely, 16 to the UAE, 10 to Turkey, 6 to Uzbekistan, 4 to Belarus, 4 to Germany, 3 to the Maldives, 2 to South Korea, 2 to the Netherlands, 2 to Egypt, 2 to Russia, 2 to Kyrgyzstan, 1 to Ukraine.

    Check the time and dates of the flights on websites of air companies and airports.


    Tags:
    Tourism Transport News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!