Kazakhstan to partake in 36th FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to participate in an international tourism fair in Spain, Director of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Igali said Tuesday.

The 36th FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair will be held in Madrid on January 18-22, 2017. It is one of the largest tourism industry events in Europe. This year the FITUR will bring together over 9,500 experts of tourism industry from 165 countries.



Kazakhstan's stand at the fair will be represented by JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" with the support of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.