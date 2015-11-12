  • kz
    Kazakhstan to participate in 40th World Sambo Championships in Morocco

    17:18, 12 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 40th World Sambo Championships will be held in the Moroccan city of Casablanca from November 13-15.

    Team Kazakhstan, including three-time world champion Almas Suleimenov and two-time world champion Arman Ospanov, is expected to participate. Promising sambo practitioner Dildash Kuryshbayeva also made the official roster of the Kazakh squad. Last year Kazakhstan bagged 3 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze medals at the World Sambo Championships in Japan. KazSport TV Channel will air the main action from the championships on November 14-15.

    Kazakhstan Sport News
