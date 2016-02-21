Kazakhstan to pay last respects to Nurgozha Oraz Feb 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A funeral ceremony for late Kazakh writer and poet Nurgozha Oraz will be held on Monday, February 22 at the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev Music and Drama Theatre in Astana.

Memorial as (dinner) will be held at the Hazrat Sultan Mosque at 13:00.

Nurgozha Oraz was born 20 October 1932 in Oktyabr Kolkhoz of Uritsk district (Mayak Sovkhoz, Sarykol district) of Kostanay region.

The first collection of poems by Nurgozha Oraz was published in Almaty in 1964 and was simply entitled as "The First Book".

Oraz became the first poet to disclose the character of virgin land workers - the Heroes of Socialistic Labour L.M.Kartauzov (A Boy from Virgin Lands), N.Malgazhdarov (Eagle's Net poem) and in "The Melodies of Virgin Lands" published at his 50th jubilee.

In autumn 1990, he established and became Editor-in-Chief of Saryarka regional public and political newspaper.