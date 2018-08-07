Kazakhstan to present its products in Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A trade and economic mission, organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan, will be held in Dushanbe on August 9-12, the chamber's press service reports.

The Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan invites potential exporters to take part in the event. 20 large commodity producers, such as Amitech Astana, AQUA ALLIANCE, IT&M, Mega SMART, Nedex Almaty LLP, etc., have already confirmed their participation.



The mission is purposed to promote export of Kazakhstan's processed goods and services at the market of the neighboring state.



Ministries of Transport, Economic Development, Finance, Industry and Energy of Tajikistan, leasing and private transport companies, outlet chains will represent Tajikistan.



