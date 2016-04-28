Kazakhstan to preside in General Assembly of Islamic Organization for Food Security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The candidacy of Kazakhstan for the post of a presiding country in the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security was approved at the session of the organization in Astana today.

"I am grateful for the support of the candidacy of Kazakhstan for the post of a presiding country in the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security. Now, the number of member states of the Islamic Organization for Food Security reached 29. I would like to congratulate us all on this achievement," Asylzhan Mamytbekov said.

As earlier reported, five member states of the OIC joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security today. According to the Charter of the organization, Kazakhstan will be a permanent member of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

It should be noted that the headquarters of the Islamic Organization for Food Security is located in Astana. The office of the organization will represent the experience and different innovations in agriculture, food security and biotechnologies to the member states of the organization.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan has a huge potential in the sphere of ensuring food security. Kazakhstan has been among world leaders in terms of export of flour and grain over the last five years.