Kazakhstan to preside in Interstate Council for Fight against Corruption in CIS countries
11:11, 12 October 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will preside in the Interstate Council for the Fight against Corruption in CIS countries, the official website of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Fighting Corruption of Kazakhstan informs.
"Holding of the sitting of the Council is scheduled for November 18-19 in Astana. The presidency in the organization will be transferred to Kazakhstan during the sitting,' the statement reads.