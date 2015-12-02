Kazakhstan to preside in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.

The participants of the sitting discussed about 40 documents aimed at deepening of economic integration of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The main issues were about preparation for the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21, 2015. In particular, the draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on presidency of Kazakhstan in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Eurasian Intergovernmental council and Eurasian Economic Commission Council in 2016 was discussed. Besides, the issue of distribution of the responsibilities among the members of the Eurasian Economic Commission was discussed as well.

Moreover, the protocols on accession of Armenia to the agreements on common principles and rules of handling of medical equipment and drugs in the EEU were signed. This is another step towards common pharmaceutical market within the integration process, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The participants also discussed the ways of customs regulation within the preparation of the draft Customs Code of the EEU. This work is aimed at simplification of the customs procedures, introduction of the best international practices in the work of the customs bodies.