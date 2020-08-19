Kazakhstan to produce 1.5 mln masks a day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pharmaceutical industry output grew by 23.2% for the past seven months in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Currently Kazakhstan produces 1.2 mln masks a day to fully meet the country’s requirements. By the year-end pharmaceutical companies plan to increase manufacturing up to 1.5 mln masks a day, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

Mask production will grow thanks to increase in output of Dolce Pharm LLP by 67%. It is one of the country’s largest mask producers. It manufactures various masks made of non-woven fabric.