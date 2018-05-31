Kazakhstan to produce 104 mln tons of oil a year by 2025, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan is expected to boost its crude output up to 104 mln tons a year by 2025," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told the meeting of the public council for fuel and energy complex and ecology.

"For the past five months the country's oil extraction reached 37.7 mln tons countrywide that is 6% more against the same period of 2016. This year we plan to produce more than 87 mln tons," he added.



The country's crude production grows due to Kashagan, Karachaganak and Tengiz oil deposits.



"The large projects will make a contribution to the country's mid-term economic growth. Kazakhstan's oil output will gradually grow to hit 104 mln tons a year by 2025," the Minister stressed.



